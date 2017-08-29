UMass Amherst issues traffic advisory for move-in day

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Over Labor Day weekend, traffic will be rerouted on several roads at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for students to move-in for the fall.

Drivers are advised to follow these temporary changes:

On September 1, vehicles will not be allowed to travel southbound on University Drive from Massachusetts Avenue to Amity Street between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use Route 116, Rocky Hill Road or North Pleasant Street to access Amity Street and the southern end of University Drive.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on September 1 and September 3, northbound traffic will be prohibited on University Drive starting at Amity Street on Sunset Avenue starting at Fearing Street.

Regular traffic will resume on University Drive and Sunset Avenue at 4 p.m. on September 1 and at 5 p.m. on September 3.

All traffic on Commonwealth Avenue in front of the Commonwealth Honors College Residential Community will be moved to the southbound lanes on September 3, for two-way travel while the northbound lanes will be used as an unloading zone for students moving into the complex.

Parents and students arriving on campus during the move-in weekend are advised to allow extra travel time due to ongoing road work at the new traffic roundabout at the intersection of Triangle and East Pleasant streets in Amherst.