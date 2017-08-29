UMass Amherst issues traffic advisory for move-in day

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Over Labor Day weekend, traffic will be rerouted on several roads at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for students to move-in for the fall.
Drivers are advised to follow these temporary changes:
- On September 1, vehicles will not be allowed to travel southbound on University Drive from Massachusetts Avenue to Amity Street between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Drivers are advised to use Route 116, Rocky Hill Road or North Pleasant Street to access Amity Street and the southern end of University Drive.
- Starting at 7:30 a.m. on September 1 and September 3, northbound traffic will be prohibited on University Drive starting at Amity Street on Sunset Avenue starting at Fearing Street.
- Regular traffic will resume on University Drive and Sunset Avenue at 4 p.m. on September 1 and at 5 p.m. on September 3.
- All traffic on Commonwealth Avenue in front of the Commonwealth Honors College Residential Community will be moved to the southbound lanes on September 3, for two-way travel while the northbound lanes will be used as an unloading zone for students moving into the complex.
Parents and students arriving on campus during the move-in weekend are advised to allow extra travel time due to ongoing road work at the new traffic roundabout at the intersection of Triangle and East Pleasant streets in Amherst.