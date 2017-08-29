Traffic battle brewing at proposed Dunkin’ in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke City Council committee recommended approval of a drive-thru at a soon-to- be built Dunkin’ Donuts.

Eddie’s Furniture has been around for more than 80 years in Holyoke. The family-run company has faced many challenges, but it’s largest obstacle may be in its near-future.

A vacant lot in Holyoke is one step closer to becoming a Dunkin’ Donuts with a drive-thru . It’s at the corner of Hampden and Pleasant Streets, right next to Eddie’s Furniture.

Quabbin ACM bought this land for $225,000 in 2014.

Job Hicks is an owner of Eddie’s Furniture.

(Did you ever attempt to buy that property?)

“I did, Now you’d have to develop it,” said Hicks.

(You couldn’t just use it for a parking lot?)

“No, I offered the city $100,000, which I’d have to borrow,” said Hicks. “I meant I’d mow it. I wasn’t going to develop, I’d have to hire six people that weren’t previously employed, I would love that, but I don’t have the time to develop it.”

Once this lot is occupied, the biggest concern for the people at Eddie’s furniture is their trucks that come in to deliver their furniture. They said they might have to stop traffic to get them in and out.

“I’m not bitter, I’m not bitter, but somebody should figure this out, because we will do our exercise our legal right to back trucks in,” Hicks told 22News.

Hicks says they can legally stop traffic to get trucks in and out.

Hicks told 22News they average 15 trucks per week. That plus the expected 1400 cars per day at the proposed Dunkin’ pulling in and out may be a traffic problem. A problem Hicks believes can be worked out.

“We’re here,” said Hicks.

(You’re not considering moving?)

“No, we can’t. Because the barn is the flavor. The Eddie, the whole ambiance,” said Hicks.

“Eddie’s” red barn has been around since 1870.

We contacted one of the land owners, but haven’t heard back yet. The city’s planning department pushed all our questions to the Economic Development Director who is on vacation.

The full city council will vote on this proposal September 5.