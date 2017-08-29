Teens lift truck off dad’s head

(WMC) A 14-year-old son and his two friends saved his dad’s life during a terrifying boat ramp accident last weekend.

Bob Staub says he wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for his son, Nick, and his two best friends, Riley Goff and Paul Husband.

“Yeah, they are heroes,” Bob says.

While out on Tunica Lake along the Mississippi-Arkansas border, this past weekend, the group ran into some trouble.

Staub was taking the boat out of the water when the gears of his SUV got stuck.

He said he went under the car to manually fix the problem, only to realize that he forgot to pull the emergency brake.

That’s when the SUV tire rolled on his head, leaving him unconscious and stuck in between the concrete and truck tire.

