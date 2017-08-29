Stolen bike replaced by Bob “The Bike Man”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob “The Bike Man” Charland surprised a 10-year-old girl with a brand new bicycle Tuesday night, after hers was stolen last week.

State and local police made up a convoy to accompany Charland from his garage to the little girl’s home in Springfield.

Charland surprised her with a bunch of bikes, allowing to choose one for herself. Her bike was stolen while she was on vacation with her grandmother on Cape Cod last week.

Charland saw her “missing bike” signs around the neighborhood and wanted to help.

“This little girl has lost a lot in her life already, and now for something as simple as a bike that she loves to ride to be stolen, and that’s where I come in, I do bikes,” Charland told 22News. “I love helping communities, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The girl’s grandmother, Catherine Nicely, said, “Bob the Bike Man came through and a lot of neighbors who photographed her little sign and got her a bike.”

Bob has a degenerative brain disease and decided to spend his time finding and fixing up bikes for kids in need.