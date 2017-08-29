Springfield’s mayor takes part in “Student Prince Ice Bucket Challenge”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fort Street was a closed for a very good reason in Downtown Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of people gathered for the “Student Prince Ice Bucket Challenge.” Rocky’s Ace Hardware donated 300 buckets placed in the middle of Fort Street.

The Springfield Thunderbirds donated the services of their Zamboni to clean up all the ice. One participant felt a personal connection because his wife’s co-worker has ALS.



“When Governor Baker declared the first week of August as Ice Bucket Challenge Month, my wife went to her boss and said why don’t we do something for our co-worker, and that spurred this whole thing on,” Glen Perlmutter of Westfield told 22News.



Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was among the dignitaries who committed to the Ice Bucket Challenge.

The event had raised $12,000 to find a cure for ALS, and they’re still counting.