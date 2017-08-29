Special election being held to fill 1st Berkshire House seat

BOSTON (WWLP) – There are five open seats in the Massachusetts Legislature, three in the Senate and two in the House of Representatives. The state will now have to fill those vacancies through special elections, including one coming up in the Berkshires.

One of the vacant seats belonged to Rep. Gailanne Cariddi (D-North Adams), who died two months ago. Candidates hoping to run in the First Berkshire District special election must submit nomination papers to the registrar of voters by Tuesday.

The district is located in the northern Berkshires, and includes Adams, Clarksburg, and Williamstown, as well as North Adams, Florida, Cheshire, New Ashford, Lanesborough, and Hancock.

22News spoke Tuesday with Rep. Denise Provost (D-Somerville), who came to office through a 2006 special election. She said that it is important to have the vacant seats filled.

“If there is a seat empty, individuals in communities might not know who to turn to to get the help that they want from state government,” Provost said.

The primary election for the First Berkshire District is scheduled for October 10.