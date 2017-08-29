Red Cross needs your help to aid victims of Harvey

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The rain in Texas is showing no signs of letting-up, and the storm is now making its way into Louisiana. There have been more than 56,000 calls to 911 in the Houston area in just 15 hours’ time, and about 30,000 people are currently in shelters.

The American Red Cross has many ways that you can lend support to the people affected by this devastating storm, and they are encouraging you to give whatever you can to help those in Texas who are now homeless.

The Red Cross stresses that the best way to donate is financially. You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or go online to redcross.org. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The American Red Cross does not accept small donations of food, clothing, or household items, however they do accept large, bulk donations of new items if they can help people affected by a hurricane specifically.

You can also help out by volunteering with the Red Cross. If you are interested in helping out, call the Western Massachusetts Chapter of the American Red Cross at (413) 233-1007.