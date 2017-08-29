Police warn social media users not to fall for Powerball winner scheme

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are warning social media users about fake accounts being created under Mavis Wanczyk’s name.

Not even a week has gone by since Mavis Wanczyk won the Powerball jackpot in Chicopee and schemers have already begun impersonating her on social media.

These fake accounts appear on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, telling people to follow Wanczyk in exchange for money.

Chicopee Public Information Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that social media users should stay clear of hoax accounts, as their personal information could be compromised.

Wilk said that his biggest worry is people falling for these schemes and giving out their personal bank information.

Officer Wilk told 22News the schemer impersonating Wanczyk will use this information to take money from you, not give it to you. He also said that if you see a hoax account, report it.

“Quite a few accounts under the police department instagram that we followed, have actually been deleted hours later,” said Wilk. “It would be very suspicious to me that someone who just won a lot of money would be that willing quickly to give away their money,

so just stay away from them.”

Sam McGloin of Northeast IT said it’s important you always verify who’s contacting you, to avoid being a victim of a scheme.

“If you’re being contacted by somebody random, even though their name’s been mentioned a lot,” said McGloin.”That doesn’t necessarily mean that that person is who they say they are.Always take the greatest amount of caution you can when dealing with anybody on the internet.”

If you sense that you have become part of this scheme, notify the social media account you are using and police right away.