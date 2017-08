La Marque, Texas. Gloria and Santos De la Cruz have been married for nearly seven years and knew they were not taking any chances riding out Hurricane Harvey at their home in Bacliff, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Victoria, Texas. Megan just moved to Texas from California with her two children, Kaylynn and Santos. Having never experienced a hurricane before, she knew she needed to evacuate her home but had no transportation to do so. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Victoria, Texas. Stephanie and Claudette are grandma and aunt to Mikayla, Jaydon, Larissa and Key-seion. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Victoria, Txas. Six year old Naomi was as comfortable as possible in a Red Cross shelter but packed the essentials of three Barbie's. Mom, Luisa is 7 months pregnant with child number four and it was her anxiety over the safety of the children that Luisa and husband Rene made the decision to evacuate. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Houston, Texas. Damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Houston, Texas. Damage caused by flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

DRO Headquarters. Red Cross volunteers sort supplies and ready water for distribution. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter, Houston, Texas. Helicopters drop off Hurricane Harvey evacuees from the Houston area on Interstate 69. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

