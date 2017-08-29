Parking in Northampton? There’s an app for that!

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Have you ever gone to pay for parking in a meter and haven’t had enough change?

The City of Northampton is doing something about that- modernizing their parking system. The city has already begun accepting credit cards at parking kiosks downtown, and soon, you will be able to pay for parking right from your smartphone.

The city is partnering with the company Parkmobile, which offers an app that you can use to pay for parking. The system has already seen success in several Massachusetts communities, including Boston, Somerville, Lawrence, and Attleboro. It is also available at UMass Amherst.

