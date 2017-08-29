Parking garage on track to open with MGM Springfield casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The seven level parking garage for MGM Springfield is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.

MGM Springfield Spokesman Carole Brennan told 22News that the garage is scheduled to open with the resort. Brennan said construction workers, employees and job applicants will be allowed to park there once it is permitted.

Others with official MGM business will also be allowed to park in the 3,400 space garage. Brennan said that the use of this garage will help to alleviate parking demand in the area.

It’s still unclear how much it will cost to park in the garage.

MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis told 22News back in March that they have not yet made a decision.

Mathis said they’ll be looking at the competition in Connecticut. Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods both currently offer free valet parking.