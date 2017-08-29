Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has released the name of a 54 year-old man from Enfield, Connecticut who died in a crash between his motorcycle and an SUV in Springfield over the weekend.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the DA’s office, says that Jeffrey Gendron was killed in the crash, which took place Sunday afternoon near that corner of Cooley Street and Fair Oak Road.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that Gendron was riding northbound on Cooley Street when his motorcycle struck a Toyota SUV that was attempting to exit Fair Oak Road.

There is no word at this point on any charges in the case, but Leydon says that the Springfield Police Department Traffic Bureau and the DA’s office’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit are looking into what led up to the crash.