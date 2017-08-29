More UMass students are getting their degrees online

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)- More students at UMass are going online to get their degrees.

More than 75,000 students enrolled in UMass online courses last year, up 6 percent from the previous fiscal year.

“Sometimes online classes can be a little less rigorous, you don’t have to go to class all the time,” said Hannah Boyd, Junior at UMass Amherst. “It just makes it easier to get those extra credits.”

Online programs are offered at all of UMass’ five campuses, and are available year round. But they’re not for everyone.

“The reason why I wanted to go to graduate school in the first place was to interact with professors and other students,” said Prithvi Jrdchakrabarty, Graduate Student at UMass Amherst. “I’m not sure if you have the same degree of interaction in online courses.”

UMassOnline offers 150 degrees and certificate programs, along with more than 1500 courses. One of their more recent online programs allows students to obtain a graduate certificate in business analytics at UMass Amherst.

With more students choosing to go online, it’s allowed UMass to reach a record high in enrollment across its five campuses. The class of 2017 was the largest in UMass history with more than 17,700 students earning degrees.

All UMass students pay the same tuition, no matter if you live on campus or at home. Undergraduate courses cost between $125 and $2,000 while graduate-level courses range from $1200 to $2,250.

Click here to learn more about UMass online courses.