MassHealth to invest in complex and behavioral health needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHealth selected 26 community partners to invest more than $500 million. It will allow better access to services for people with complex long-term and/or behavioral health needs.

Four of those community partners are based in western Massachusetts.

The Behavioral Health Network is one. What will happen is when you go to your primary care provider, if it’s an accountable care organization, there will be someone that can help you get the treatment you need and be there to talk about the resources this community offers.

Dr. Kathy Moss of the behavioral Health Network told 22News this partnership will stream line and provide better health care to people with Massachusetts Medicaid insurance, “This new behavioral health community partners allows there to be basically a care navigator team who walks alongside the individual, helps them figure out what they need, where to get it and how to get it.”

MassHealth expects to finalize its contracts with these partners by the end of the year and implement these programs next summer.

It will impact about 60,000 members and the community partners will receive about $546 million over the next five years.