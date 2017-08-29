Man crushed to death by falling boulders in backyard

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a man was crushed to death by falling boulders while working in his backyard.

Authorities say the 76-year-old was doing yard work in Peabody on Monday when a retaining wall gave way, causing large rocks to fall on top of him.

A crane was able to lift the boulders so crews could recover the body.

The Essex district attorney’s office on Tuesday identified the victim as Wilson Lobao, of Peabody.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

___

Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com