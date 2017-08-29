Making your pumpkins last through the fall

Important not to carve pumpkins early, as they will rot quickly

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall is still less than a month away, but some people have already gotten into the autumn spirit!

Pumpkins are among the most popular items of fall décor, and if you want to buy one soon, you can make it last through October.

Pumpkin seeds are typically planted in the beginning of June, but because it was such a wet month, farmers had to wait until mid-June to plant their seeds. It has, however, been a good season so far, thanks to the amount of sunshine we have received since June.

The sizes of the pumpkins are good, and there are a ton of different pumpkins to pick from.

22News spoke with Steve McCray of McCray’s Farm in South Hadley about how they take care of their pumpkins, so they last long.

“Most of the responsibility is ours. We spray a fungicide on them to keep them going; spend a lot of money on them so they don’t rot on the consumer,” McCray said.

Another trick to making pumpkins last long is waiting to carve them. Pumpkins that are carved for Halloween usually don’t last for more than a week.

If you want to go pumpkin picking, you can begin after Labor Day.

