Make Falafel right at home!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’ve ever gone out to a restaurant to order falafel, but are too intimidated to make it at home, think again! John Grossman from the Holyoke Hummus Company showed us an easy way to make falafel!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 cups Dried chickpeas
- 1/2 medium Onion
- 2 cloves Garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 4 tablespoons Cilantro
- 1/2 tsp Cumin
- 1/3 tsp Cardamom
- 1/2 tsp Coriander
- 1/3 tsp Salt
- Peanut Oil for frying
COOKING DIRECTIONS:
- Soak the chickpeas overnight
- Pulse the onions
- chop the cilantro and parsley
- Press the garlic
- Mix all together with spices
- Send through a meat grinder preferably or pulse in a food processor
- Form into small 1″ across balls
- Deep fry hot 370 preferably or pan fry