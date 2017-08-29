Make Falafel right at home!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’ve ever gone out to a restaurant to order falafel, but are too intimidated to make it at home, think again! John Grossman from the Holyoke Hummus Company showed us an easy way to make falafel!

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 cups Dried chickpeas

1/2 medium Onion

2 cloves Garlic

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

4 tablespoons Cilantro

1/2 tsp Cumin

1/3 tsp Cardamom

1/2 tsp Coriander

1/3 tsp Salt

Peanut Oil for frying

COOKING DIRECTIONS:

Soak the chickpeas overnight

Pulse the onions

chop the cilantro and parsley

Press the garlic

Mix all together with spices

Send through a meat grinder preferably or pulse in a food processor

Form into small 1″ across balls

Deep fry hot 370 preferably or pan fry