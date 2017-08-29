Hundreds of people will be out on the river this Labor Day Weekend

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day Weekend is just days away and a lot of people will be spending their time out on the river. 22News went to Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley to find out how the weekend is shaping up.

Some people will spend their long holiday weekend out on the river.

If you have been on the river this summer, your boat is likely already packed with safety gear in case of emergency. If not, make sure it is! This includes life jackets, anchor, line, paddle, and flares.

Safety is your main concern when out on the river this Labor Day Weekend make sure your sharing the waterways and keeping an eye out for floating debris.

Hundreds of boaters are expected to be at Brunelle’s Marina this Labor Day Weekend, weather permitting. But it is not the end of boating season. If the weather stays warm, boating season can continue through September and in some cases even longer.

22News talked with Luke Brunelle, Brunelle’s Marina, told 22News, “We have all our boats stay in the water to the last Sunday in September and we ask people to haul out at that time and if your a trailer boater we will leave our launch boat in and some of our fishermen will launch until November.”

And keep the phone down! Distracted driving isn’t just limited to cars!