How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Texas continues to deal with historic flooding and widespread storm damage from now Tropical Storm Harvey. At least three people have died due to the storm, and dozens more are missing. There have been more than 56,000 calls to 911 in the Houston area in just 15 hours’ time, and about 30,000 people are currently in shelters. The American Red Cross has many ways that you can lend support to the people affected by this devastating storm, and they are encouraging you to give whatever you can to help those in Texas who are now homeless. 22News reporter Taylor DiChello talked to volunteer Dave Basler and Executive Director Jen Garutti about what you can do to help from the Western Massachusetts American Red Cross headquarters in Springfield.

Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

1-800-RED-CROSS

redcross.org

Text Harvey to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Call the Western MA Red Cross at 413-233-1007 to volunteer