How does Massachusetts prepare for hurricanes?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to rattle Texas, many people here in western Massachusetts may be thinking about what would happen if we saw such a devastating storm here in our area.

If we did have a hurricane at home like they did in Texas, or any other major natural disaster, the president would declare Massachusetts a federal disaster area. That would turn-on federal disaster assistance.

The federal government picks-up 75% of state and local emergency response costs and repair costs; 100% in terms of assistance to disaster survivor financial support.

22News spoke with Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Kurt Schwartz Tuesday, to find out when they begin planning for a hurricane here in Massachusetts.

“At the state level, the state Emergency Management Agency, which is responsible for coordinating state preparedness, we kick into hurricane planning in June, and spend the later part of June and July and August every year focusing on the next hurricane,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz also told 22News that as Texas continues to get through Harvey, MEMA will learn a lot on how they handled the situation, and try to learn from that.