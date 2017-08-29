VIDEO: Harvey the hawk rescued from hurricane

UPDATE: (TWRC Wildlife Center) – Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was picked up on Saturday afternoon from a taxi cab driver who rescued him. He is being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator who is also a State and Federally Permitted raptor rehabilitator!

He is currently being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying, but we won’t know the extent of the injury until we can get him to the center for an x-ray.

Because the roads are currently impassible due to the flooding from Hurricane Harvey, we were forced to keep the center closed.

We are anticipating a large influx of animals in the coming days that need help from the storm and flooding, so if you would like to help, with Harvey the Hurricane Hawk and all the other animals in need, please donate at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/ Thank you all for caring about wildlife!

Hawk flies into taxi cab to escape Hurricane Harvey, refuses to leave

(NBC) – A taxi driver in Houston, Texas says as Hurricane Harvey approached, a hawk got into his cab and refused to leave.

William Bruso posted videos of the hawk on YouTube. You can hear Bruso talking about the bird that he’s calling “Sgt. Hurricane Harvey the Hawk.”

He says he saw the bird on the street Friday and got out of his taxi to take some video, when the hawk swooped into the vehicle. Bruso claims he tried to get the bird out, but the hawk refused.

The cab driver has taken several videos of the hawk in the taxi, and then of the hawk in his home. Now he says he’s been feeding the bird.

NBC News spoke to Bruso on the phone, and while this is clearly a hawk, it’s difficult to verify his claim that the hawk is not his and that it won’t leave him alone.

