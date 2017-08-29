Hadley residents approve $5M in funding at Town Meeting

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Hadley residents voted in Tuesday night’s annual town meeting. There were four articles on the agenda totaling almost $7 million.



Nearly 500 residents approved spending three of four agenda items totaling nearly $5 million.

Residents approved $3.8 million in funding for a new library, and $1.8 million for funding for a new senior center, as well as $405,000 to purchase about nine acres of town property.

Town meeting decided not to vote on funding for a fire sub-station.

The meeting drew a large crowd, and one resident said it shows how much people in town care.

“I am heartened, because it means that all the groundwork that the committees who have been spearheading this have laid, has really paid off,” Humera Fasihuddin of Hadley told 22News. “And that people are aware and interested in supporting this.”



Prior to the meeting, town officials estimated, that if all four articles passed, property taxes would increase approximately $95 for the average single family home in Hadley.

Tuesday nights vote is not the finale word. Funding for the senior center and new town library will have to pass a town-wide ballot vote in November.