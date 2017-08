CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Movement Project Dance Program’s mission is to make dance training accessible to financially challenged familied in urban areas. Founder and Director Laurice Jiggetts, and Fitness Coordinator Lelia Jiggetts shared more.

The Movement Project, Dance Program, Inc.

Dance/Dance Fitness Sign-Ups!

Thurs. Aug. 31/ Fri. Sept. 1. 2017 5pm to 7pm

42 Waltham St. Off Wilbraham Rd. Spfld. MA.

$5 registration fee, $35/month class fees

tmovementp.com