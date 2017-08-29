Foreclosures up slightly in 2017, despite drop in petitions

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Foreclosure starts in Massachusetts plunged nearly 34 percent in July and petitions are down 15.5 percent over the first seven months of 2017, although completed foreclosures are up slightly this year, The Warren Group reported Tuesday.

“We’ve seen some impressive year-over-year drops in petitions recently as the backlog of foreclosures gets cleared up, but this is among the biggest,” said Timothy Warren, CEO of The Warren Group. “The July 2017 total is the lowest of any month since January of 2015.”

There were 683 petitions filed in July, compared to 1,032 in July 2016. There have been 4,464 foreclosure auctions so far this year, down 18.4 percent from the 5,470 over the same period in 2016. Year to date, the state filed 3,487 total deeds, up 1.37 percent from the 3,440 filed over the same period in 2016. The deeds, representing completed foreclosures, were down 26.5 percent in July.