Escaped Hampden Sheriff’s Department inmate taken into custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampden County Sheriff’s Department inmate who allegedly removed his GPS tracking bracelet last week has been apprehended.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Steve O’Neil told 22News that Travaughn Gibson, 25, was located in downtown Springfield Monday morning, and was taken into custody.

O’Neil said that Gibson, who had been sentenced for larceny and possession of a Class A drug, was part of their day reporting program, which is minimum-security and reserved for inmates who are not seen to be a danger to the community.

At around 11:45 last Wednesday night, however, O’Neil says Gibson removed his monitoring device, setting off an alarm at the Sheriff’s Department. Police went to Gibson’s last known location, but were unable to find him. His monitoring bracelet was later discovered behind a dumpster in Springfield’s South End.

Members of the apprehension task force, which includes members of the Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police, Springfield Police, and U.S. Marshals, set out to find Gibson, locating him on Monday.

Gibson will now face additional charges in connection to the escape.