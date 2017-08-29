Donations and volunteers needed for relief from Hurricane Harvey’s devastation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross here Springfield said that rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey could take months, and that more donations and volunteers are still needed.

Donations to the Red Cross help the organization provide food, relief supplies, shelter and recovery planning in areas struck by disasters.

Some 30,000 people are in shelters across Texas as rain continues to hammer the state. The American Red Cross has volunteers on the ground in Texas trying to help people cope and recover.

Even though Harvey has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, heavy rain continues to drench the state and volunteers themselves are forced to overcome obstacles to actually access the hardest hit areas.

On average, .91 cents on every dollar you donate is invested in helping victims recovering from these disasters. The organization does honor donor intent, so you designate your donation go specifically towards relief.

The organization is asking for donations of funds, but also of your time as well. Volunteers go through a background check, online training courses, and courses here at the Red Cross before becoming full-fledged Red Cross Volunteers.