Dakin Humane Society assists in Hurricane Harvey relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey has affected countless individuals. 22News found out who else is in need of rescue and assistance.

Executive Director of the Dakin Humane Society, Carmine DiCenso told 22News that animals need your help as well.

The Dakin Humane Society works with many partners to find new homes for animals. One of their partners they frequently work with happens to be in Texas.

Dakin was able to bring 10 pets here from Texas just prior to the storm, but many animals are still in need of help in Texas.

DiCenso said, “A lot of the national animal welfare groups are being assisting. Right in Houston the Houston SPCA is taking lots and lots of animals.”

Dicenso also said that those interested in helping animals affected by this natural disaster can find various groups assisting them through the Red Cross.

22News found an organization called ‘Austin Pets Alive,’ that has been helping shelters in the direct line of Hurricane Harvey.