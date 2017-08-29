Car carrier crash led to fuel spill on Mass Pike

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer crash on the Mass Pike in Berkshire County led to the spillage of more than 100 gallons of diesel fuel Tuesday morning.

Jacquelyn Goddard, spokesperson for MassDOT says that the crash took place near Exit 1 on the Mass Pike westbound in West Stockbridge.

State Trooper Dziedzic told 22News that the truck, which was carrying automobiles, crashed into a jersey barrier in the construction zone at the former toll plaza shortly after 5:00 A.M. No one was hurt in the crash.

Goddard said that the accident resulted in the spill of some 150 gallons of diesel fuel, which has to be cleaned up.

No lanes are closed, and traffic is moving as normal as everything is cleared away.

