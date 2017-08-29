Boston Bruins’ fan tour stops in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Boston Bruins stopped by Springfield’s Forest Park Tuesday as a part of the “Fan Fest Tour.”

The seven-city tour is visiting every New England state. They want to get more people involved with the game of hockey throughout the region. Hundreds of Bruins fans came out to support their team.

The Bruins are working to give new hockey gear to more than four thousand kids, aged 4 to 9.

“How much the Bruins organization has given back to the fans is just incredible,” Kyle Reynolds from Easthampton told 22News. “Go Bruins!”

The Bruins will end their Fan Fest Tour in Boston during their training camp in September.