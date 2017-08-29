Bad Habits: FBI seeks “nuns” with guns

(NBC News) Two women dressed as nuns attempted to carry out a heist in the Poconos Monday.

Police say the women, disguised in full nun habits, entered the Citizens Bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania around 12:30 p.m.

Surveillance photos released by the FBI show one woman wielding a handgun.

The women fled the bank before actually getting any cash.

Police believe the “sister act” was spooked by an alarm.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2xJQHcU

“Nuns” with guns View as list View as gallery Open Gallery