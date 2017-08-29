Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods may impact local grocers

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (WWLP) – Whole Foods has reduced the prices of several items in their stores after being bought out by Amazon. 22News tells us why you might start seeing similar price cuts in other grocery stores.

Amazon $13.7 billion dollar purchase of Whole Foods, has grocery stores like Big Y, thinking about reducing their prices.

The price cuts at Whole Foods began Monday. Most of the price cuts were for organic produce, including bananas, apples, avocados and lettuce.

One of the largest price reductions was with organic Fuji apples, going from $3.49 per pound to $1.99 per pound. Big Y is now thinking of making similar price cuts.

Don Damour CEO of Big Y said, “There isn’t a single competitor in the world that won’t react to what other competitors are doing. We are sure going to take a look at it because they’ve been sharing they are going to do something for some time but now that they have finally done something we will look around and adjust.”

Many of the food prices cut by Whole Foods were about the same at Big Y before they lowered them.

Whole Foods also knocked down their prices of almond butter, organic brown eggs, and farmed fish.