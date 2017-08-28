Why Harvey will be stuck in Texas this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) –Harvey first made landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane late last week, but its remnants could still be around through the end of this week.

The biggest problem with Harvey has been the rain. The reason that the rain has been so much of a problem is that Harvey keeps spinning and is not able to move anywhere. This is because the current weather pattern is not very progressive; meaning the weather you have now is what you will keep for a while.

This has kept western Massachusetts nice and bright and dry for several days now, due to high pressure over the Northeastern United States. That high pressure squashes clouds and rain as the air around the high circulates clockwise.

We have another big high in the western United States, and we have not had a lot of storm systems moving between these two areas of high pressure. You would need a storm to move through the middle of the country to pull Harvey from Texas, and we just have not had that.

With Harvey stuck over Texas, rainfall in the Houston area could end up at around 50 inches. To put that in perspective, we typically get 42.23” of rain for an entire year here in western Massachusetts.