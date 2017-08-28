What you can do now to prepare your lawn for fall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall is less than a month a away, and this is a good time to start getting your lawn ready. 22News talked with a local landscaper Monday to find out what you can do.

What you can start doing is cleaning up your yard like pulling out weeds.

Fall is just a few weeks away, so this is an ideal time to start getting your yard ready for the upcoming season.

G&H Landscaping told 22News this is a great time to get to work on your lawn. Gary Courchesne, G&H Landscaping, told 22News, “Aeration, poking holes, pulling plugs out of the soil, let the root system breathe and get the treatment down into the soil as well as the water so it can produce a strong foundation.”

Don’t even bother with crabgrass. Crabgrass thrives in the heat. With cooler weather coming crabgrass will die off. If you do have crabgrass do not pull it.

And with the lack of rainfall the last couple of days, its important to make sure your lawn is getting enough water. Western Massachusetts has been fortunate in getting a bunch of dry and sunny days but this is a time you need to make sure your lawn is staying hydrated and make sure your watering everyday

You should be watering everyday for at least 30 minutes per section.