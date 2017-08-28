Westfield Police looking for missing 15-year-old

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to locate a boy who they say jumped out of a van and ran out of sight.

Westfield police said 15-year-old Cameron Davis was a passenger in a van on Elm Street near the courthouse when he jumped out and ran out of site after the van came to a stop.

Davis is described as Caucasian, 5’5 tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He is said to have long brown hair that’s usually tied back into a ponytail.

Police said Davis was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt. He also has a scar on his forehead.

You are asked to call Westfield police at (413) 562-5411, if you know Davis’s whereabouts or have any information.