Trump proposal could mean more military gear for police

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Trump Administration plans to lift restrictions on providing military gear to police.

The president wants to lift restrictions on providing surplus military equipment, including grenade launchers and high-caliber weapons, to local law enforcement. He plans enact the changes through an executive order to help police “better protect public safety and reduce crime.”

The effort would roll back efforts of the Obama Administration to restrict the use of surplus military equipment.

It is a controversial proposal, but Rep. Todd Smola (R-Warren) does not think this should be a question of whether law enforcement should have access to the military equipment, but rather what they can use it for.

“I think we have to have faith in local law enforcement to be able to utilize the tools that are best at their disposal, and so I think that within reasonable limitations, it is okay to give them access to particular tools,” Smola said.

Some civil liberties organizations are concerned that the plan could cause more violent encounters between police and protesters.