Trees cleared in East Longmeadow for future assisted living facility

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Progress is being made at the site of a future assisted living facility and medical building in East Longmeadow.

The corner of Dwight Road and Maple Street will be a new location of the East Longmeadow Assisted living center, as well as a 50,000 square foot medical building.

Drivers in the area said they’ve seen quick progress passing the construction site.

Jessica Pace of Wilbraham said, “It’s a huge difference. I probably drove by maybe a week ago, and there were tons of trees, and then driving home from work it was completely different. Trees were gone and fences were up.”

The property is located on the border of Longmeadow and East Longmeadow.

The project received approval from both towns before moving forward.