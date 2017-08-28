State Police investigating deadly dump truck crash in Colrain

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Colrain want the town to take action after a man was killed in an accident in their town.

According to the Northwester DA’s office, 46-year-old Robert Leustek of New Hampshire was killed on August 15, after the dump truck he was driving smashed into a building on Jacksonville Road.

No one was inside the building when the crash happened.

State Police spokesman David Procopio told 22News that Leustek lost control of a Freightliner dump truck from Wiggin-Hydroseed Landscaping in Northfield. The truck had just come down a long hill into the center of town.

They are still working to determine a cause of this accident, and residents in Colrain still want answers.

“It’s a building that a man died in because of a hill that’s unsafe,” Jennifer Norwood said. “I wish they would just make it so truck traffic can’t come down that hill anymore.”

Colrain Town Coordinator Kyle Fox told 22News that the town plans to meet with state representatives and MassDOT in the fall to figure out a plan of action.