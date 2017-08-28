Red Cross seeks volunteers and monetary donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Red Cross volunteers from across the country are headed to Texas to help with hurricane relief, but more help is still needed.



Hurricane, and now tropical storm Harvey has sent some 6,000 people to seek shelter from flooding in Houston. Thousands more are expected in the coming days.

Donations have poured into relief agencies in the immediate aftermath of the destruction and flooding.

A West Springfield resident who lived through Hurricane Andrew said it will be a long road to recovery.



“Weeks, months, years to rebuild,” said Susan Teitel of West Springfield. “It all depends how many tornadoes hit down. It’s pretty devastating.”

The western Massachusetts chapter of the American Red Cross told 22News the organization has partners on the ground in Texas to provide food, clothing and shelter.

But the Red Cross only wants monetary donations. No food. No water. They can’t ship it from here.



The American Red Cross is asking for donations of funds and time, with 22 volunteers from Massachusetts heading to Texas to help.

Recovery efforts in Texas will take months and even years, and even more volunteers are needed, but it takes time.



“If you wanna become a volunteer, you sign off on a background check, you take some virtual classes some online classes, and then you come in the chapter and take a class in person,” said Jen Garutti, Executive Director of the Red Cross of western Massachusetts. “This is gonna take a long time for people to recover, and we’re gonna be in place for many weeks to come.”



