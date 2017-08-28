Red Cross seeking local support for those affected by Hurricane Harvey

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The threat from Hurricane Harvey is far from over. As the record breaking flood water continues, the Red Cross is counting on our generosity.

Nearly 6,000 evacuees are currently seeking refuge in 36 shelters between the Red Cross and other community shelters.

These numbers are expected to grow, which is why the western Massachusetts Red Cross is calling on locals to help those in need.



“It takes a lot of volunteers to supply these kind of efforts to the people that are out their homes and displaced.. We need to have financial support and backing,” said Jen Garutti, Executive Director of western Massachusetts Red Cross.

The Red Cross has launched a massive relief response to the devastating storm.

Garutti told 22News that financial donations will provide immediate disaster relief to those being affected by this hurricane.



“We can always use more and more volunteers,” Mary Nathan, Red Cross Disaster Program Manager told 22News. “The best way to become a Red Cross volunteer is to go to redcross.org and fill out and application and do a background check and then we will contact people right away.”

You can help those in need by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS to make a donation.



You can also click on this link to find out more details.

PHOTOS: Flooding in Houston after Harvey View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Residents wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Residents sit on a fence surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A man wades through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Residents wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Moses Juarez, left, and Anselmo Padilla wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Moses Juarez, left, and Anselmo Padilla wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A truck pushes through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Residents wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A man waves for help as he is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) An abandoned vehicle sits in flood waters on the I-10 highway in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)