Peter Pan, Greyhound bus lines ending partnership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield-based Peter Pan Bus Lines will be ending its long relationship with national bus carrier Greyhound next month.

Peter Pan announced on its website that their partnership with Greyhound will be ending on September 27. Peter Pan says that ending the partnership will enable them to provide more express service around the Northeast, and allow paperless boarding for passengers on every route.

The relationship between Peter Pan and Greyhound, the nation’s largest bus carrier, allowed the two companies to coordinate ticket sales and schedules.

Peter Pan and Greyhound are in the process of moving out of the Main Street bus terminal and into Union Station. Service from Union Station will begin on September 6.