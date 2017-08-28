Owl trapped in netting of soccer goal freed by community

(WTNH) – Even majestic animals need a helping hand. Two youngsters were playing on the playground at Preston Elementary School on Sunday when they saw a bird trapped in the netting of a soccer goal.

As the girls and mother of one of the girls, Adrienne Deck, approached closer to see what was happening, they noticed that the bird was a Great Horned Owl. It was stuck and needed help.

Great Horned Owl trapped in netting of soccer goal (ReportIt/Adrienne Deck)

The mother called Preston Animal Control, however, only reached their voicemail since they were responding to another call at the time. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was also notified and the organization said that they’d send someone over as well.

Having concern for the owl after being at the school for over an hour, Adrienne Deck immediately took to Facebook asking for help on a community page. Immediately, a local resident, Dan Dutrumbul, showed up in minutes with his two sons and started to free the owl. Dan worked for the Audubon Society of Rhode Island and actually rehabilitated 3 owls. A few other members of the community, including a self-proclaimed “Bird Nerd” also arrived to support.

The trapped Great Horned Owl was rescued and let back into the wild. (ReportIt/Adrienne Deck)

The owl was not injured and flew up into an oak tree after being freed.