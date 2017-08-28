Overnight closures continue on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overnight closures on I-91 in Springfield will continue this week.

The MassDOT is closing I-91 North at Exit 3 in Springfield Monday night, through Thursday. The closures will start at 9 p.m. each night, and open at 5 a.m. the following morning.

The closures are so crews can install joints between sections on I-91 as part of the construction project.

Signs will be up indicating detour routes.

MassDOT advises drivers to plan for extra time when traveling through this area.