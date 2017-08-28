Hurricane Harvey could impact western Massachusetts gas prices

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Harvey could have an impact on what drivers are paying at the pump.

At least 10 oil refineries in Texas have been unable to operate because of the storm and the outage is expected to reduce the supply of gasoline throughout the country.

People said if prices rise, it could possibly impact their travel plans for the long Labor Day weekend. Alyssa Niquette, of Chicopee said, “People not wanting to drive as much anymore, or go on vacations and stuff like that.”

The oil price information service is predicting the hurricane could increase gas prices by .15 cents a gallon.