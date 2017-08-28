Greenfield expanding WiFi to residents and businesses

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- You see them on streetlights all over Main Street in Greenfield.

They’re called access nodes and are made by GCET. Their WiFi antennas are high speed and there are 300 of them across town. They provide public WiFi and have a range of up to 1,000 feet.

“I think it’s great to have options especially now with our children needing to access education via the web and I understand it’s an option that’s affordable,” said Francia Wisnewski of Greenfield.

It costs $45 to sign up. It’ll come up on your mobile device as “Greenlight”, as its network. The town provided $5 million to GCET to build their access nodes.

GCET has been building more of their WiFi antennas away from the center of town like on High Street, but they will take some time to be ready

“We’re expanding from Main Street, because that’s how you build out networks, you start with the core is and start expanding out into it,” said Dan Kelley, General Manager of GCET. “We’re testing out a new technology, nobody has done this before.”

Kelley told 22News they’re in discussions with other Franklin County towns that have no internet service. He said it could take 3 to 4 years to get those towns connected. More than 7600 Greenfield residents have signed up for GCET’s public WiFi service.