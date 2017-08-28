Forest Park main entrance re-opened

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A little over a month after being shut down, the main entrance to Forest Park in Springfield is back open again.

The Main Greeting Road entrance, which is located off Sumner Avenue, closed in late July after a culvert at Swan Pond collapsed. Following the collapse, test holes had to be drilled 30 to 50 feet below the surface of the ground to determine whether the embankment supporting the road is stable.

Parks department staff will continue to monitor the embankment, as well as the water levels at Swan Pond. If water levels in the pond get too high, excess water will be removed by pumping or other means.

While the Main Greeting Road entrance was closed, park visitors had to enter through the Route 5 entrance at the Springfield/Longmeadow line.