Flu shots for older children, teens now available at pharmacies

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has given approval for children age nine and older to obtain flu shots from pharmacists, but not all pharmacies are able to do so just yet.

The regulation took effect in June allowing for the change. Previously, only people 18 or older could obtain a vaccine at the pharmacy.

State officials say that it will make the vaccination process easier and more convenient for families.

Pharmacists have to go through a one-time training to deliver the vaccinations, but not all pharmacies have this service available just yet.

“We have gotten a number of calls for kids, because school starts next week, and unfortunately, we can’t do it for them, and that’s why they are really trying to get ready before school starts,” Stop & Shop Pharmacy manager John O’Neil said.

O’Neil told 22News that they still need the state to approve them, which could happen in the next few weeks.

In addition to the flu vaccine, children will also be able to get the HPV vaccine, tetanus shots, and the meningitis vaccine.