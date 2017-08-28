First day of new school year in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A new year at Springfield public schools means a new year to make progress.

That’s what the Superintendent of schools told 22news this year is all about.

It starts by giving teachers a pay raise to the average wage that teachers in other districts in Western Massachusetts are paid.

It also furthers last year’s computer initiative, which gave students in grades three through 12 their own laptop to use.

This year, students will also be able to take their laptops home with them.

The district is even partnering with Sprint to put wi-fi hot spots into homes of students without internet connection.

Daniel Warwick, Superintendent

“What are our priorities? Our priorities were our teachers and getting our kids the laptop computers because we know how important technology is to learning”, says Daniel Warwick, the Superintendent of Springfield.

In order for students to succeed in the classroom, the district is making sure they have the same access to resources at home.

Principal Kevin Lalime says his teachers at The High School of Science and Technology are prepared to implement the technology in their everyday teaching styles.

“I’m fully confident that my teachers have the passion to learn more about their craft and get better at what they do everyday”, he says.

Students making their way through the doors of The High School of Science and Technology for the first time are excited to take opportunities there and turn them into future careers.

“I want to be a nurse or major in nursing or a doctor”, says freshman Argeonia Brown.

Warwick hopes the graduation rate will be more than 70% this year and that the dropout rate will continue to decrease.

He says he is also excited about new teachers in the district and hopes that MCAS test scores continue to move Springfield Schools forward.