Deerfield woman charged in $35K lottery ticket theft case

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Deerfield resident has been charged in the theft of about $35,000 worth of lottery tickets this past spring.

Amy White was arraigned in Franklin Superior Court last week on two felony counts of larceny by a single scheme and passing a fraudulently obtained lottery ticket.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, the owner of the Spirit Shoppe on South Main Street had reported about $35,000 in tickets stolen over a period of several months. Officer Adam Sokoloski looked into the case with an investigator from the Massachusetts State Lottery. In their investigation, they viewed surveillance videos from area stores allegedly showing White trying to turn-in the stolen tickets for cash.

In total, police believe that White and a second suspect turned-in some $15,000 worth of stolen, winning lottery tickets.