Chicopee Police warn of HOAX social media accounts claiming to be lottery winner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are warning people about fake accounts created on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram claiming to be the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the accounts have been recruiting followers, and promising cash in private messages.

Officer Wilk is warning anyone who encounters these fake sites to not fall for this scheme, and to absolutely not give out any personal information.

There is no free money available through social media accounts, and last week’s lottery winner has nothing to do with these fake accounts.

“I would also suggest, if you see these accounts, report them as fake on those media platforms,” Wilk said.

