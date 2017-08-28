Charlton man charged with methamphetamine possession

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – While in the process of arresting a man on an outstanding warrant, state troopers say they discovered a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

According to State Police Media Relations, 32 year-old Ryan Conte of Charlton was arrested on Saturday. State police say that Conte was a suspect in a stolen credit card case out of Auburn earlier this month, and they had a warrant out for his arrest.

Troopers say they received information that Conte was at a home on Stafford Street in Charlton, where they located the suspect. While at the residence, troopers noticed a substance that they believe to be methamphetamine.

With a warrant, police later conducted a search of the house, and found prescription pills, which had not been prescribed to anyone there.

Conte will now face additional charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a Class E substance.